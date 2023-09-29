TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu meets DiCarlo at the UN

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo at the UN headquarters.

During the meeting, Ertuğruloğlu provided information to DiCarlo about the Yiğitler-Pile road project and emphasized the determination of the Turkish Cypriot side to complete this humanitarian project.

He stressed that the international community needed to diagnose the Cyprus problem correctly, and that as long as the Greek Cypriot side treated as a “state” and the Turkish Cypriot side as a “community,” no effort will yield results.

Ertuğruloğlu emphasized the need for an approach based on the realities on the island, focusing on the equal sovereignty and equal international status of the parties.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

