TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayramov in New York

September 29, 2023

Ertuğruloğlu meets with Bayramov

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ceyhun Bayramov within the framework of his contacts in New York.

Ertuğruloğlu, who met with Bayramow at the office of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to United Nations, congratulated his counterpart of the success of the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh.
He also thanked the support given by the brotherly Azerbaijan people to the just struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

