Fazıl Say and Genco Erkal thrilled the audience in Girne

North Cyprus Music Association organized the 21st International Northern Cyprus Music Festival Within the framework of the International North Cyprus Music Festival, where it hosted an unforgettable night for music and theater lovers. Turkey’s famous pianist Fazıl Say and master theater artist Genco Erkal took the stage at the Amphitheater and an impressive performance was experienced during the night which was attended by over 3 thousand people.

Girne Amphitheater, with its magnificent view and historical atmosphere, turned into a music and theater art feast with emotional and happy moments. Fazıl Say’s mesmerizing piano performance and Genco Erkal’s impressive stage shows fascinated the participants. The performance and energy of the artists, who left their mark on the night with famous works such as ‘On Living’, ‘Since I Fell In’, ‘Where We Come From Where We Go’, deeply affected the audience throughout the night.

The event, which was realized with the contributions of the Municipality of Girne, was engraved in memory as a special meeting point where art and music came together.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

