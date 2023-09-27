‘Let’s Sing Together Band’ entertained Girne music lovers

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ hosted an event that fascinated music lovers. The Bi-Communal Peace Concert performed by ‘Let’s Sing Together Band’ took place in Ramadan Cemil Square.

Focusing on the unifying power of music, Let’s Sing Together Band created great excitement among the audience with its Bi-Communal Peace Concert.

Providing a perfect atmosphere in Ramadan Cemil Square, Let’s Sing Together Band emphasized the theme of peace and music. The group provided the audience with unforgettable moments by presenting a wide repertoire that included many musical genres.

The Let’s Sing Together Band’s energetic performance encouraged the audience to dance and sing along. Everyone felt the power of music and enjoyed sharing the message of unity and peace.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

