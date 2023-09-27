September 27, 2023

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ hosted an event that fascinated music lovers. The Bi-Communal Peace Concert performed by ‘Let’s Sing Together Band’ took place in Ramadan Cemil Square.

Focusing on the unifying power of music, Let’s Sing Together Band created great excitement among the audience with its Bi-Communal Peace Concert.

Providing a perfect atmosphere in Ramadan Cemil Square, Let’s Sing Together Band emphasized the theme of peace and music. The group provided the audience with unforgettable moments by presenting a wide repertoire that included many musical genres.

The Let’s Sing Together Band’s energetic performance encouraged the audience to dance and sing along. Everyone felt the power of music and enjoyed sharing the message of unity and peace.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Ongoing agonies of flying Stansted to Ercan and return

September 27, 2023 6

The 2nd Girne Gastro Show was a great success

September 26, 2023

You may have missed

‘Let’s Sing Together Band’ entertained Girne music lovers

September 27, 2023

Ongoing agonies of flying Stansted to Ercan and return

September 27, 2023 6

TRNC President Tatar evaluates his New York contacts

September 27, 2023

Ertuğruloğlu’s statement to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation

September 26, 2023

President Erdoğan: Recognition of TRNC solves the Cyprus issue

September 26, 2023

The 2nd Girne Gastro Show was a great success

September 26, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: