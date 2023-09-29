President Tatar meets Secretary General of OTS Omuraliev

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who was is in New York for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, has met with Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States.

In the meeting, President Tatar stated that it was very important for the Turkish Cypriot People that their State, the TRNC, was accepted with its constitutional name as an observer member to the OTS last year and said “I hope that this development will also be a guide for other countries in the future”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

