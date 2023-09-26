FM Ertuğruloğlu statement to Foreign Ministers of the OTS Council

Statement by the TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS (22 September 2023, New York)

“As the TRNC, we fully support the observer status application of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to the UN General Assembly and to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation. It is our firm belief that as a relatively young \ new international organization, the OTS would benefit from establishing institutional ties with other international organizations. We are ready to contribute in any way that we can towards attaining this goal.

We greatly value our observer membership to the Organization of Turkic States and attach utmost importance to enhancing our bilateral relations with member states.



It is my sincere belief that we, as the Turkic States, have the power, ability and the solidarity that is necessary to overcome all the obstacles encountered by the Turkic People.



Up until now, we have worked to overcome the destructive consequences of the inhuman and illegal isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot People, thanks to the unabated support of our motherland, the Republic of Türkiye in every field of life.



The Turkish Cypriot cause is the common cause of Türkiye and the Turkic States. In this connection, I would like to thank the Secretariat of the OTS and the member states for showing solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot cause. However, I must also stress that much still needs to be done since the Turkish Cypriot People continue to suffer daily under the isolation imposed on them.



There are two separate peoples on the Island of Cyprus, who are represented by two separate states. The reality of the Island of Cyprus is that it is one island, but two states. Cyprus is not the name of a country. Cyprus is an island with two states. the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, State of the Turkish Cypriot People, and the Greek Cypriot State that pretends to be the “Republic of Cyprus.



The only way to reach a sustainable agreement on the island is through acceptance of the reality that two states exist on the island today and that these two states have sovereign equality and equal international status. This is essential to start negotiations with the Greek Cypriot side.

I would like to point out to the historic speech that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, delivered on the occasion of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, whereby he invited the international community to recognize the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to establish diplomatic, political and economic ties with it. I wish to reiterate my sincere gratitude to President Erdoğan for his invaluable support extended to the Turkish Cypriot People.



The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as a committed observer member of the OTS is delighted to walk side by side with its brothers and sisters in the Organization of Turkic States.

I also wish to express that we are capable and would be grateful to host future events of the Organization of Turkic States in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Such a step would demonstrate, not only in words, but in deeds, the solidarity of the OTS countries towards Turkish Cypriot People.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

