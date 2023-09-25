Esentepe Youngsters Off To A Winning Start

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe Under 21 team started the season with an impressive win and the team looked strong and were far too good for Yilmazköy.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 3 M. HACIALİ YİLMAZKÖY SK U21 0.

Saturday September 23: AKSA A2 League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

For the last 2 seasons, the U21 team has been outstanding finishing in the top 4. They have managed to keep virtually the same squad with only exceptions being forward Gökdeniz Kol and Mehmet Ada Arıcan being promoted to the senior squad. Esentepe has resigned talented Muhammed Yasır Begeç a forward from Tatlısu.

The squad’s togetherness was in evidence and they are familiar with each other’s play. Under the continued guidance of Coach Zeki Kaşitoglu and his Assistant Gökhan Kim, I expect the team to have another strong season and will be challenging for first place.

The match kicked off at 2-00 pm on a very hot afternoon, I didn’t venture out of the shade much!

Yilmazköy though having 3 very tall and powerful players was no match for Esentepe only having a couple of chances throughout the match.

Esentepe dominated the midfield led by Captain Mahmut Şen and his deputy Dinçer Karal.

The speed of forwards Muhammed and Dursun Ali kept the visitor’s defence fully occupied.

Esentepe had 2 goals disallowed for offside and had another effort kicked off the line.

A strong Esentepe defence was rarely troubled.

GOALS:

28 mins: A cracking goal by DİNÇER KARAL from a shot from almost 30 yards out on the right the ball beating goalkeeper Sinan who had no chance on his right-hand side. 1-0

61 mins: A lightning break down the left, with Yilmazköy appealing for offside, a perfect through ball by Muhammed to DURSUN ALI KARAL to run onto and easily beat the goalkeeper. 2-0

85 mins: Captain MAHMUT ŞEN capped a fine “Man of the Match” display with a superbly lobbed goal. 3-0

ESENTEPE TEAM ; Can (gk) ; Evren (Abdulsamed 86), Hüseyin (Burak 74), Ahmet, Atakan : Mehmet Beyazbayram, Halil Ibrahim, MAHMUT ©, Dinçer . Muhammed (Berat 76), Dursun Ali (Mehmet Avşar 88)

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...