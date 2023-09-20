Tatar: “We support Azerbaijan”

President Ersin Tatar has voiced his support to the anti-terrorist operation launched by the Republic of Azerbaijan which exclusively targets military elements in order to restore its constitutional structure.



Tatar issued a written statement regarding the anti-terrorist operation launched by Azerbaijan against military targets.

In his written statement the President said that the continued presence of Armenian armed elements in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is contrary to the provisions of the trilateral declaration signed on November 10, 2020 and poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.



Tatar continued: “We fully support the anti-terrorist operation launched by the friendly and brotherly country Azerbaijan with the aim of ensuring the provisions of the trilateral declaration, preventing large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic zone, disarming and removing Armenian armed elements from Azerbaijani territory, neutralizing their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of the civilian population returning to the liberated territories and restoring the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and targeting exclusively military elements”.



He continued to stress that the Turkish Cypriot people as always fully support their brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan in their just struggle and reiterated his call to Armenia to adhere to the provisions of the trilateral declaration they had reached with Azerbaijan for the establishment of peace, security, prosperity and lasting stability in the region.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

