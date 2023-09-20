New Plans For Girne’s Old Harbour

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul is preparing to take an important step towards improving the aesthetic appearance of Girne Old Harbour. Mayor Şenkul met the Projects and Urban Aesthetics department of Girne Municipality to evaluate the completion of the project work at the Old Harbour of Girne and talked about a project that aims to increase the visual appeal of the port. A detailed review and evaluation was made on the recreation project that will start from the Dome Hotel to the entrance of the Ancient Harbour. The main goal emphasized in the project is to create a social area that suits the needs of both local people and tourists. It was stated that this social area will have 100% disabled access, and there will also be viewing terraces that people of all age groups can easily access and enjoy.

While the final stage of the project work, designed with a new understanding and new vision, has been reached, additional services have been planned to meet the needs of the people of the region. While facilities such as new WC facilities, rest areas, and disabled vehicle parking are included in the project, special precautions will be taken to ensure that the social area is suitable for day and night use, security cameras will be included and it will be protected by city security police.

In the assessment meeting held at Girne Harbour, as the refurbishment project reached its final stages, the future transformation of the region was emphasized. Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul stated that this project will add great value to the region and offer an area that both local people and visitors can enjoy. It was also stated that with the progress and completion of the further project works, Girne Harbour will turn into a modern, contemporary area suitable for today’s needs and will further increase its touristic appeal. Mayor Şenkul also stated that they plan to start the new project in time for the next summer’s season.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

