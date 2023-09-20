Erdoğan calls for Recognition of the TRNC at the UN

Erdoğan: “We invite the international community to recognise the independence of the TRNC”

Addressing the participants at the 78th UN General Assembly meeting at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Hall, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “We invite the international community to recognise the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”



Sharing Turkey’s approaches to various problem areas, starting from its own region, Erdoğan said: “The transformation of the Eastern Mediterranean into a geography where peace, prosperity and stability prevail is only possible by respecting the rights and laws of all parties. We have no eyes on anyone’s rights, and we will not allow anyone to ignore our rights.”

Reminding that it is the 60th anniversary of the emergence of the Cyprus issue, Erdoğan emphasised that the Turkish Cypriot side has always made sincere efforts to find a fair, permanent and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

Stating that it is a fact accepted by everyone that this solution can no longer be realised on the basis of the federation model, Erdoğan added “We invite the international community to recognise the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to establish diplomatic, political and economic ties with this country. We also expect the United Nations Peacekeeping Force on the island to scrupulously abide by the impartiality it is obliged to display. We do not want this force, whose reputation has already been damaged, to face a new loss of reputation in Cyprus.”



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

