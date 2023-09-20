4 Day Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Sea Festival to Open

The opening ceremony of Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Beach will be held on Friday, September 29, at 19:00 p.m. as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’. Antis Beach, which was designed by the Projects Department of Girne Municipality has many activity areas. The Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Beach has fully equipped toilets, showers, and changing rooms. It aims to be the indispensable address for beach games with two sand fields with high-standard lighting. There is a restaurant with a comprehensive menu, an observation terrace, and a buffet. The large sunbathing areas and parking lot completes the complex. An important feature of Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Beach is that it has 100% disabled access throughout the project.

A full sea festival, the Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Sea Festival’, which will start on Thursday, September 28, and which will last four days, is preparing to host exciting events. According to the event calendar, full-day beach football competitions will be held on the opening day. The award ceremony for the ‘Girne Municipality 1st Underwater Image Hunting Competition’ will be held at 19:00 p.m.. At 20:30 p.m, The Healers, one of the island’s popular Reggae bands, will take the stage.

In addition to the full-day beach football competitions, the first stage of the 1st Sailing Race will take place on Friday, September 29th. The events, where the opening ceremony will take place at 19:00 p.m, continue with the ‘Sun Set Party’, which will come to life with the performance of DJ Boysan and will continue until 22:00 p.m.

Meanwhile beach tennis competitions will continue all day on Saturday, September 30, and the night ends with the ‘Blue Tears Band’ concert at 20:30 p.m.

On the last day of the festival, Sunday, October 1, the ‘Bonito/Mineri Akanamatu Fish Competition’ will start early in the morning (05:30.a.m). The program, which will also include full-day beach tennis competitions, continues with the fish competition award ceremony at 15:00 p.m and the sports competition award ceremony at 18:00 p.m. While the events related to the competitions continue, the ‘Take Your Meat and Come with Me’ barbecue party continues between 16:00 and 22:00 p.m, later the Cypriot music concert of ‘Grup Otantik’ will add a different atmosphere to the night between 19:00 and 21:00 p.m.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

