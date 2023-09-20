More Girne Fest 23 News

‘Children’s Activities‘ organized by Girne Municipality as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ attracted enthusiastic participation. The event took place on Sunday, September 17, between 17:00 and 21:00 p.m., with the involvement of dozens of children. The event took place in Girne Ramadan Cemil Square; It came to life by offering activities such as an inflatable playground, face painting, playing with mascots and clowns, and balloon distribution to children free of charge. In addition, the food and beverage stands open throughout the organization were greatly appreciated by both parents and children.

On the evening of September 19, the concert of Ziynet Sali and LTB Orchestra took place at Girne Amphitheater at 21:00 p.m.

This week at the festival, Ziynet Sali and Santana Tribute Band are performing…

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ continues its third week with a full program.

The ‘Girne Municipality 1st International Museums and Art Symposium’, which will come to life for the first time on Wednesday, September 20th, and will feature artists from many parts of the world, starts at Ramadan Cemil Square.

Also on 20th September ‘Ergün Arda Ceramic Exhibition’ meets with art lovers at Girne Art Gallery.

The day ends with the ‘Serdar Tuksal Band’ concert, which will start at 20:30 pm at Ramadan Cemil Square.

The first event on Thursday, September 21st starts with the ‘Gastro Show Interview and Tasting Event’ at 18:00 p.m. at Kyrenia Art Gallery.

On Thursday evening, the play named Rumuz Goncagül, staged by the Turkish State Theater meets the audience at Girne Amphitheater at 21:00 p.m.

On Friday , September 22, visitors will meet with the ‘Gastro Show Cyprus Wine and Vineyard Products Tasting Event’ at 16:00 p.m. in Ramadan Cemil Square.

At 20:30 pm, ‘Asst.’ Assoc. Dr. Deniz Sever’s Piano Recital will be performed in Ramadan Cemil Square.

On Saturday, September 23, the ‘Wine Fest’ special event, ‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’ concert, will meet music lovers at Girne Amphitheatre, at 21:00 p.m.

Source (Turkish): Gine Municipality

