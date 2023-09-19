ARUCAD’S New Graduate Programs

Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) continues to accept students for master’s and doctoral programs for the 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester. This year, the university will accept applications for the Proficiency in Art Doctorate Program for the first time. Student admission to master’s and doctoral programs affiliated with ARUCAD Graduate Education and Research Institute continues. Candidates will be able to apply to the University’s three master’s programs in the fields of Art, Architectural Design and Communication Studies, and three doctoral programs in the fields of Architecture, Art and Cultural Management and Proficiency in Art.

The Proficiency in Art Doctoral Program will offer artists and designers who have completed their master’s degree the opportunity to develop their creative work and further develop their artistic talents. The program, created with an interdisciplinary vision, is application-oriented and aims to enable students to present their works together with their theses in an exhibition at the end of the training.

Dr. Asım Vehbi

Speaking about the newly opened program, ARUCAD Rector Professor Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “With our Proficiency in Art Program, we will convey the concept of art and design to candidates who want to equip themselves in different art and design disciplines. It will be an educational process completed with both theoretical and practical courses. Candidates who want to have an academic career in the field of art and design can apply to this program, which is equivalent to a doctorate. “It is an important advantage for our region to have this program, which is the first in Cyprus and one of the few universities in Turkey. At ARUCAD, our university focuses on art, design and communication,” he said.

Postgraduate education opportunities are provided at the University’s Kyrenia Campus to anyone who wants to have a career in the fields of art, design and communication. Candidates who will apply to master’s and doctoral programs can access detailed information on the arucad.edu.tr website or by calling 0 (533) 855 69 69.

Source (Turkish): Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

