Turkish Cypriots Exist and the True Cyprus History

Introduction By Chris Elliott…..

Since 1974 and before, the world has been fed a very distorted historical account of Cyprus’ history and who was to blame for the current division of the island between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the so-called Republic of Cyprus.

In the following video published on TikTok by the Facebook group “Turkish Cypriots Exist” in which Arkin Oksuzoglu exposes the lies and deceit that the RoC has been pumping out over the years that everybody knows but they feel trapped with and are trying to turn the clock back like the UN and their efforts through UNIFCYP with their one-sided treatment to get reunification are failing more so when the EU accepted the Greek Cypriots as sole members and placed the Turkish Cypriots on ice thereby dividing the island forever so the only way for sensible people to solve the Cyprus Issue is to accept a “2 State Solution”.



