Cengo-V- Park for Children Opened

The opening ceremony of the Cengo-V Puskullu Children and Youth park, Girne, which was created by the Süleyman Cengiz Eminoğlu Foundation, was held on 13th September. The park is a result of the co-operation of the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and the Union of Turkish Municipalities, with the support of the Girne and Rize Municipalities, as well as the contributions of the Cyprus Foundations Administration, many volunteer business people and non-governmental organizations.

The park, which covers an area of 850 square meters located in Yunus Emre Street in the Püsküllü district, includes a semi-basketball court for children and young people, swing slides, as well as contemporary play units that will contribute to the physical and social development of children and young people. There is a Toprak Buffet built of clay and adobe, recreation areas, a warehouse, and a playground for the disabled. There are suitable toilets and a green area arrangement.

In his speech at the opening, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul said that the municipality is happy to take part in such a project that will keep the memory of Süleyman Cengiz Eminoğlu alive. He congratulated his family, who established the foundation to keep his memory alive and also everyone who contributed to the park project.

After the speeches, President Ersin Tatar and his wife Sibel Tatar, together with the children attending the ceremony, opened the park by cutting the red ribbon tied to the olive tree representing immortality.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

