‘41 Women – 41 Lives’ a KÖDER book launch

‘41 Women – 41 Lives’ …. The Book No. 2 Launch on 12 Sep 2023 following the exhibition at the Sacakli Evo/Eaved House Nicosia on 13 October 2022

One late afternoon in the nostalgic quarter Sahmanbahce in Nicosia tribute was again spoken to 41 women on the list of Book II in the presence of the KÖDER members, Nicosia’s mayor Mehmet Harmancı and our President Ersin Tatar, and finally the women chosen for the book who are still alive and active. In the book itself, the life dates are given with the sign for endlessness, although many of them have already left the garden of life, to say that they all will not be forgotten.

KÖDER/Kıbrıs Kadın Öyküler Derneği – Cyprus Women’s Stories Association – is an association that was established on 23 November 2020 and formed its board of directors on 02 March 2021. Their aim is to build a bridge between the past and the future, to introduce our “Women Who Add Value to Our Lives” to the younger generations, and to ensure that they embrace our identity values. The past should not be forgotten. They do this with books, documentaries, and exhibitions that tell the life stories of women.

My personal experience is that the women of Cyprus are very strong and dedicated to the destiny of their country, alone or in groups they have been taking part on all levels and positions to improve the life of their people and to work for social improvement and recognition. I want to use the occasion and thank them for having accepted me, they have become my family.

The book is only in Turkish, I have recommended a translation into English.

