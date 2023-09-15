Legendary Cahit Berkay Thrills Girne

On the evening of Wednesday, September 13th, Girne Amphitheatre hosted a concert that will not be forgotten. The night featured the founding member of Turkey’s legendary band, Moğollar, Cahit Berkay, and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra, leaving a lasting impression with special songs and stage performances. Unforgettable songs from nostalgic Turkish films like “Al Yazmalım,” “Çiçek Abbas,” “Hülya,” and “Devlerin Aşkı” were performed, and the audience and musicians were in perfect harmony. During the approximately 2-hour concert as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23,’ there were moments of emotion and thought-provoking messages shared.

After the performance of nostalgic Turkish film compositions, Emrah Karaca, the son of Cem Karaca, took to the stage as a surprise guest artist. Karaca, who has been performing with Cahit Berkay and the Moğollar Group for years, sang his father, Cem Karaca’s, legendary songs. At the end of the night, with a rendition of “Al Yazmalım,” a tribute was paid to the audience, and the group received a standing ovation for minutes.

The Festival Continues This Week

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ continues to be packed with events. According to the festival schedule, there will be:

On Thursday, September 14th, the LTB Orchestra Latin Band will perform at 8:30 PM at Ramadan Cemil Square.

On Friday, September 15th, at 8:30 PM, the Reva Group will perform at Ramadan Cemil Square, and at 9:00 PM, Girne Tiyatro Su will stage the musical “Pygmalion Bir Demokrasi Müzikali” at Girne Amphitheatre.

On Saturday, September 16th, between 3:30 PM and 8:30 PM, a Vintage Antique Market will be set up at Ramadan Cemil Square.

The week’s final event will take place on Sunday, September 17th, with children’s activities from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ramadan Cemil Square.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...