Girne Municipality preparations for the new academic year

While cleaning works continue as scheduled in all public schools within the borders of Girne Municipality, the aim is to increase the safety of students by repainting the pedestrian crossings in front of the schools. In addition, cleaning works continue unabated in the parking lots and garden areas of government offices within the borders of Girne Municipality.

Municipal teams contribute to the general aesthetics of the city by taking care to keep these areas clean and tidy.

Source: (Turkish): Girne Municipality

