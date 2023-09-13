Books, Jazz and More at Girne Fest 23

12th September event:

Girne hosted Psychiatry Professor Vamık Cemal Volkan on Tuesday evening with his book promotion and interview event held as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’. World-famous and multiple times nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize Prof. Dr. Vamık Volkan met with his readers and discussed his latest work, “A Look at Our Inner World”. The presentation of the book and the interview on it were held at 19:30 at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

This special event was moderated by Turkish Cypriot Writers’ Union President and Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Şevket Öznur. The event which attracted great interest from book lovers, provided the participants with the opportunity to take an in-depth look at Vamık Volkan’s career and works.

Tuesday Evening with Nihan Görgü ‘Quartet Jazz’

At 20:30, Nihan Görgü’s ‘Quarted Jazz’ concert took place. Görgü gathered jazz lovers together with his unique voice and orchestra at the event held in Girne Ramadan Cemil Square, and gave the concert attendees a wonderful night.

To come this week at Girne Fest 23

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ will continue at full steam ahead as of Wednesday, September 13th. According to the festival program;

Today, Wednesday, September 13, Cahit Berkay and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra will perform at Girne Amphitheatre. Cahit Berkay and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra, the founding member of the legendary band Moğols and the stage companion of legends such as Cem Karaca, are preparing to take the audience on a nostalgic tour with their special songs!

On Thursday, September 14, LTB Orchestra Latin Band will perform at Ramadan Cemil Square at 20:30.

On Friday, September 15, at 20:30, Reva Group will take the stage in the Kashgar Court area, while at 21:00, Pygmalion A Democracy Musical, staged by Girne Theatre Su, will meet the audience at Girne Amphitheatre.

On Saturday, September 16, between 15:30 – 20:30, the Vintage Antique Market will be held in Ramadan Cemil Square.

The last event of the week will continue with children’s activities on Sunday, September 17, at Ramadan Cemil Square between 17:00 – 21:00.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

