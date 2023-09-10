We Have More Great “Girne Fest 23” Events

Manga breeze blows in Girne

Girne hosted a magnificent concert on 8th September The Manga concert, which took place as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, was an unforgettable night with the participation of approximately 4,500 people. Manga, who took the stage at 21:00, gave the audience a musical feast with its beautiful pieces. In the concert, which attracted great attention, the audience even filled the stairs and balconies as the seating areas were full. The concert, which lasted about 2 hours, created a special atmosphere with visual presentations as well as performance.

‘2nd Gymnastics Feast’

On 9th September, within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, the ‘2nd Gymnastics Federation’ organized by the TRNC Gymnastics Federation took place. The ‘Gymnastics Feast’ was highly acclaimed. The feast, which included dozens of gymnasts, was watched by a large crowd. The show, which included special choreography, received a standing ovation from the parents and other members of the audience.

What’s happening at the festival on Sunday?

In the continuation program of the festival; on 9 and 10 September, between 17.00 and 23.00, the ‘Coffee Book Days’ event took place in Ramadan Cemil Square, and on Sunday, September 10, the last day of the week, R’ock’n Roll Express takes the stage at 20:30 at Ramadan Cemil Square.

Cahit Berkay and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra on Wednesday

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, presents Cahit Berkay and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra who will take the stage at Girne Amphitheatre on Wednesday, September 13 at 21:00. Cahit Berkay and the Symphonic Anatolian Orchestra, who are the founding members of the legendary band Mongols and the stage companions of legends such as Cem Karaca, will take the listeners on a nostalgic tour with their special songs!

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

