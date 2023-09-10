1st International Underwater Image Photography Contest

The 1st International Underwater Image Hunting Photography Contest, part of the ‘Arkın Group Girne Fest 23’, was held on Saturday, September 2 at the Kervansaray Public Beach. A total of 44 divers from the South and North of the island participated in the competition. The photographs will be judged in 2 different categories (Macro and Wide Angle) by a jury consisting of Asst. Prof. Dr. İsmail Gökçe, Hakan Onurlu, Erol Uysal, İsmail Kırmızı, Tarık izbul, Buket Özatay and Murat Şenkul. The results of the competition will be announced in the coming days.

All photographs taken in the 1st International Underwater Image Hunting Photography Contest will be exhibited at Ramadan Cemil Square on 25 – 26 September at 18:00. The award ceremony of the photo contest will take place on Thursday, September 28 at 19:00 at Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Beach.