5th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium Opening

5th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium – Official Opening on 9th September 2023 – Time: 18.00 hrs

Place : Vounous Symposium Area – ÇATALKÖY- Kyrenia /Girne

By Heidi Trautmann…..

Yesterday afternoon 8th September 2023 I visited Vounous to see what the group of artists have been doing in this one week that has passed, it gave me space and the chance to meet the artists in their cabins and to see their work which will be more complicated on the evening of the opening.

I will be there again tonight for the official opening ceremony which always is a truly spectacular event, when the history will be told in theatrical shows, with beautiful music and the enchanting atmosphere of the Vounous Symposium Area. In weeklong preparations the Vounous team with the help from the Çatalköy Municipality, the area has been prepared to bring to display the culture and the arts of the Bronze Ages, the simple but effective ways of producing daily and ceremonial objects; the earth kilns will be burning, the kilns made from earth bricks… and on that evening some techniques will be shown to the public…

I took photos of some of the works in progress, the finished ones will be on display tonight. It fills me with great respect to see the Vounous artist’s work, in some huts children were working with the adults with just the same eagerness. Most of the artists are known to me and it gave me a homely feeling since I have been to all symposia over the years.

Yesterday afternoon I also had the chance to see the preparations and rehearsals for the opening ceremony tonight. Some of the artists will wear the costumes of the past, so be prepared to experience a Bronze Age Dream.

In April I had the pleasure to be with the archaeologist Giovanna Fregni for a prolonged time, her topic is experimental work in ancient metals. She had brought then the crown of gold leaves she had made for Şenol Özdevrim, Vounous team member, artist, and the elected King of the Vounous Ceremony, I am anxious to see.

I have enclosed again some information I have shared with Facebook before but it is interesting and important basic information. The list of participants is not complete but I will add the names as soon as I get them.

Topics:

-Ceramic production workshop in a modern understanding, inspired by the 5,000-year-old ceramic heritage, nature and stories relevant to Vounous;

-Firing techniques and application of the ceramics of the Bronze Age red polished ceramics as well as the ones imported from Mycenaean, Etruscan, Ancient Hellenistic, and Roman ceramics.

-Application of Bronze melting and casting techniques in the primitive techniques.

-Workshop for glass bead making in the primitive technique.

-Workshop for preparing and application of lustreware.

-Firing Raku ceramics.

-Academic proceedings.

-Screening of the documentary “Seed” about the period

-Exhibition of the Products of the Workshops.

Aim:

To generate an awareness of Vounous antique site and to ensure that the works to be produced in the workshops are presented to the public in Çatalköy with open to the public exhibition. To introduce the inherited works to the ceramic lovers, to teach the techniques to the participants of the symposium by encouraging their reproduction, to ensure the protection of our cultural heritage of Çatalköy,

Organisers: Çatalköy Municipality

Ceyhun Kırok: / Mayor of Çatalköy Municipality

Project Leader: Rauf Ersenal

Vice President of the Project: Celal Dimililer

Art Curator: Şenol Özdevrim

Workshop Area Inspector: Hasan Cenap

Member: Nevin Nedda Halis

Member: Bedia Kale

Extra-Curricular Activies:

– Ceramic production according to modern understanding inspired by Vounous’ 5,000-year-old ceramic works, nature and stories

– Firing techniques and application of the ceramics of the Bronze Age red polished ceramics of the Mycenaean, Etruscan, Ancient Hellenistic, and Roman style ceramics.

– Application of Bronze melting and casting techniques in the primitive techniques.

– Workshop for glass bead making in the primitive technique.

– Workshop for preparing and application of lustreware.

– Firing Raku ceramics

– Academic proceedings

– Screening of the documentary “Seed” about the period

– Exhibition of the Products of the Workshops

WHY

– To revive and promote the ancient culture of Cyprus,

– To promote and develop interest in the sustainability of the cultural heritage of Cyprus,

– To create opportunities for young researchers to work and experience with experimental archaeology and professional ceramics experts,

– To discover the technique of reproduction of ancient ceramics and to promote its production

Participation:

The Symposium welcomes all individuals who are devoted to the protection and sustaining of the historical and cultural heritage of Cyprus and willing to learn the techniques of production of the antique potteries of the island free of charge.

List of Participants

1- Yazbahar Çetin Doğan (Türkiye)

2- Candan Önay (Türkiye)

3- Aydan Birdevrim (Türkiye)

4- Şenol Özdevrim

5- Emre Feyzoğlu (Türkiye)

6- Sevim Çizer (Türkiye)

7- Elisabeth Le Retif (Fransa)

8- Giovanna Fregni (ABD)

9- Luca Bedini (İtalya)

10- Elina Titane (Latvia)

11- Martha Cashman (İrlanda)

12- Sevinç Baloğlu (Türkiye)

13- Katharina Böttcher (Almanya)

14- Leman Cankat

15- Kezban Dolmacı

16- Şenol Özdevrim

17- Hasan Cenap

18- Celal Dimililer

19- Emel Bilge Berberoğlu

20- Yeliz Küçükçelebi Okur

21- Gülcan İlseven

22- Fatoş Sadrazam

23- Pervin Özgeçen

24- Fatin Zorlu Ramiz

25- Şirin Gazi

26- Halide Sheref

27- Hascen Doğan Esenyel

28- Sadiye İbretler

29- Evşen Emre

30- Osman Murabık

31- Cemile Ceren

32- Yasemin Atasel (Türkiye)

33- Fidan Kırmızıtaş

34- Rauf Ersenal

35- Gülçin Yaman

36- Derya Taşlı

37- Fatma İnci Taşlı

38- Havva Mazharoğlu

39- Gonca Akbudak Karacagil

40- Fatoş Sadrazam

41- Kezban Dolmacı

42- Hasan Kayıplar

43- Nevin Nedda Halis

44- Simge Akdoğdu

45- Semra Beyhanlı

46- Emel Bilge Berberoğlu

47- Hascen Doğan Esenyel

48- Gülcan Erçin

49- Halide Sheref

50- Neriman Soyumert

51- Çiler Doğahan

52- Alev Keskin

53- Mandana Mehrnia (İran)

54- Bedia Kale

55- Hasan Cenap

56- Celal Dimililer

57- Ergün Arda (Türkiye)

58- Fatin Ramiz

59- Fatma Özok

60- Leman Cankat

61- Sevcan Çerkez

62- Pervin Özgeçen

63- Zeka Mazhar

64- Yeliz Küçükçelebi Okur.

Note: There will be participants from 9 countries including North Cyprus. This list is not final, but it is expected to be an attendance of about 70 people.

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...