5th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium Opening
5th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium – Official Opening on 9th September 2023 – Time: 18.00 hrs
Place : Vounous Symposium Area – ÇATALKÖY- Kyrenia /Girne
By Heidi Trautmann…..
Yesterday afternoon 8th September 2023 I visited Vounous to see what the group of artists have been doing in this one week that has passed, it gave me space and the chance to meet the artists in their cabins and to see their work which will be more complicated on the evening of the opening.
I will be there again tonight for the official opening ceremony which always is a truly spectacular event, when the history will be told in theatrical shows, with beautiful music and the enchanting atmosphere of the Vounous Symposium Area. In weeklong preparations the Vounous team with the help from the Çatalköy Municipality, the area has been prepared to bring to display the culture and the arts of the Bronze Ages, the simple but effective ways of producing daily and ceremonial objects; the earth kilns will be burning, the kilns made from earth bricks… and on that evening some techniques will be shown to the public…
I took photos of some of the works in progress, the finished ones will be on display tonight. It fills me with great respect to see the Vounous artist’s work, in some huts children were working with the adults with just the same eagerness. Most of the artists are known to me and it gave me a homely feeling since I have been to all symposia over the years.
Yesterday afternoon I also had the chance to see the preparations and rehearsals for the opening ceremony tonight. Some of the artists will wear the costumes of the past, so be prepared to experience a Bronze Age Dream.
In April I had the pleasure to be with the archaeologist Giovanna Fregni for a prolonged time, her topic is experimental work in ancient metals. She had brought then the crown of gold leaves she had made for Şenol Özdevrim, Vounous team member, artist, and the elected King of the Vounous Ceremony, I am anxious to see.
I have enclosed again some information I have shared with Facebook before but it is interesting and important basic information. The list of participants is not complete but I will add the names as soon as I get them.
Topics:
-Ceramic production workshop in a modern understanding, inspired by the 5,000-year-old ceramic heritage, nature and stories relevant to Vounous;
-Firing techniques and application of the ceramics of the Bronze Age red polished ceramics as well as the ones imported from Mycenaean, Etruscan, Ancient Hellenistic, and Roman ceramics.
-Application of Bronze melting and casting techniques in the primitive techniques.
-Workshop for glass bead making in the primitive technique.
-Workshop for preparing and application of lustreware.
-Firing Raku ceramics.
-Academic proceedings.
-Screening of the documentary “Seed” about the period
-Exhibition of the Products of the Workshops.
Aim:
To generate an awareness of Vounous antique site and to ensure that the works to be produced in the workshops are presented to the public in Çatalköy with open to the public exhibition. To introduce the inherited works to the ceramic lovers, to teach the techniques to the participants of the symposium by encouraging their reproduction, to ensure the protection of our cultural heritage of Çatalköy,
- Organisers: Çatalköy Municipality
- Ceyhun Kırok: / Mayor of Çatalköy Municipality
- Project Leader: Rauf Ersenal
- Vice President of the Project: Celal Dimililer
- Art Curator: Şenol Özdevrim
- Workshop Area Inspector: Hasan Cenap
- Member: Nevin Nedda Halis
- Member: Bedia Kale
WHY
– To revive and promote the ancient culture of Cyprus,
– To promote and develop interest in the sustainability of the cultural heritage of Cyprus,
– To create opportunities for young researchers to work and experience with experimental archaeology and professional ceramics experts,
– To discover the technique of reproduction of ancient ceramics and to promote its production
Participation:
The Symposium welcomes all individuals who are devoted to the protection and sustaining of the historical and cultural heritage of Cyprus and willing to learn the techniques of production of the antique potteries of the island free of charge.
List of Participants
1- Yazbahar Çetin Doğan (Türkiye)
2- Candan Önay (Türkiye)
3- Aydan Birdevrim (Türkiye)
4- Şenol Özdevrim
5- Emre Feyzoğlu (Türkiye)
6- Sevim Çizer (Türkiye)
7- Elisabeth Le Retif (Fransa)
8- Giovanna Fregni (ABD)
9- Luca Bedini (İtalya)
10- Elina Titane (Latvia)
11- Martha Cashman (İrlanda)
12- Sevinç Baloğlu (Türkiye)
13- Katharina Böttcher (Almanya)
14- Leman Cankat
15- Kezban Dolmacı
16- Şenol Özdevrim
17- Hasan Cenap
18- Celal Dimililer
19- Emel Bilge Berberoğlu
20- Yeliz Küçükçelebi Okur
21- Gülcan İlseven
22- Fatoş Sadrazam
23- Pervin Özgeçen
24- Fatin Zorlu Ramiz
25- Şirin Gazi
26- Halide Sheref
27- Hascen Doğan Esenyel
28- Sadiye İbretler
29- Evşen Emre
30- Osman Murabık
31- Cemile Ceren
32- Yasemin Atasel (Türkiye)
33- Fidan Kırmızıtaş
34- Rauf Ersenal
35- Gülçin Yaman
36- Derya Taşlı
37- Fatma İnci Taşlı
38- Havva Mazharoğlu
39- Gonca Akbudak Karacagil
40- Fatoş Sadrazam
41- Kezban Dolmacı
42- Hasan Kayıplar
43- Nevin Nedda Halis
44- Simge Akdoğdu
45- Semra Beyhanlı
46- Emel Bilge Berberoğlu
47- Hascen Doğan Esenyel
48- Gülcan Erçin
49- Halide Sheref
50- Neriman Soyumert
51- Çiler Doğahan
52- Alev Keskin
53- Mandana Mehrnia (İran)
54- Bedia Kale
55- Hasan Cenap
56- Celal Dimililer
57- Ergün Arda (Türkiye)
58- Fatin Ramiz
59- Fatma Özok
60- Leman Cankat
61- Sevcan Çerkez
62- Pervin Özgeçen
63- Zeka Mazhar
64- Yeliz Küçükçelebi Okur.
Note: There will be participants from 9 countries including North Cyprus. This list is not final, but it is expected to be an attendance of about 70 people.
