The Miser Presented At Girne Amphitheatre

As part of the ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, the play “The Miser” by the famous French comedy writer Molière, was performed by the Ankara State Theatre group at the Girne Amphitheatre. The play, which tells the story of Harpagon, a character who is very rich but sickly and miserly who does not value anything but money, and the funny situations that arise from these miserliness. About 2,500 people attended the play. In the play, directed by Işıl Kasapoğlu and performed by the Ankara State Theatre actors with great skill, the references to the present day were greatly applauded by the audience. At the end of the play, which lasted about 2 hours, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul presented artists with plaques and flowers.

Forthcoming Festival Events

The festival’s continuation program includes the following:

On Thursday, September 7, at 20:30, the concert of ‘Grup Gancelli’ will be presented free of charge at Ramadan Cemil Square.

On Friday evening, September 8, ‘Manga’ will take the stage at Girne Amphitheatre at 21:00.

On Saturday, September 9, at 21:00, the ‘2nd Gymnastics Festival’ staged by the TRNC Gymnastics Federation will meet the public for free at the Amphitheatre.

On Sunday, September 10, which is the last day of the week, Rock’n Roll Express will take the stage at Ramadan Cemil Square at 20:30.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

