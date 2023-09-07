“Maya” Film At İsmet Vehit Güney Arts Centre On 8 September

The documentary “Maya” tells the story of a woman, a mother, and a war. It will be screened at the İsmet Vehit Güney Arts Centre, organized by the Directorate of Culture, affiliated with the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports. The documentary, directed and written by Azerbaijani poet and filmmaker Hayal Rıza, tells the story of the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The documentary will start at 7:30pm, with the presence of Hayal Rıza, a member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers and the Union of Azerbaijani Cinematographers.

The screening of “Maya”will be open to the public and free of charge. Şirin Zaimağaoğlu, quoting from the poem “Let Me Shout” by the poet Mehmet Emin Yurdakul, said, “A nation whose poets do not shout is like an orphaned child whose loved ones have turned to dust.” Zaimağaoğlu invited all art lovers to watch the documentary on the Nagorno-Karabakh War prepared by Azerbaijani poet and filmmaker Hayal Rıza.

Source (Turkish):

Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment

