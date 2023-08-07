August 7, 2023

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus” podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

“Listen here to our guest Peter Wills, who lives in the TRNC, and encourages filmmakers to come to the island. But his background is very diverse and he famously missed out on hiring The Beatles!”

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “Film One” Podcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.  And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on  trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

KODER Première of the documentary “Serap Derim”

August 4, 2023

The TRNC Saviours who helped me in my hour of need

August 3, 2023

You may have missed

“Talking Round North Cyprus” Film One

August 7, 2023

12th International Cartoon Contest Concluded

August 7, 2023

KODER Première of the documentary “Serap Derim”

August 4, 2023

Support for recognition of the TRNC from British MP Wilson

August 3, 2023

The TRNC Saviours who helped me in my hour of need

August 3, 2023

President Ersin Tatar holds meeting with US Congressman Pete Sessions

August 3, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: