“Talking Round North Cyprus” Film One

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus” podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

“Listen here to our guest Peter Wills, who lives in the TRNC, and encourages filmmakers to come to the island. But his background is very diverse and he famously missed out on hiring The Beatles!”

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the 64 episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

