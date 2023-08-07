12th International Cartoon Contest Concluded

The final results of the 12th International Cartoon Contest, traditionally organized by the Municipality of Girne and the Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association as part of the 22nd International Olive Festival 2023 – International Olive Humour Festival, have been announced.

The works submitted to the 12th International Cartoon Contest, in which 134 cartoonists from 39 countries participated with 380 works, were hosted by the Honorary Presidency of Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, Valery Alexandrov (Bulgaria), M. Serhan Gazioğlu (Cyprus), Elahe Khoraman (Iran) , Gülfidan Özdilek (Turkey), Musa Kayra (Cyprus), Semra Bayhanlı (Cyprus), Hüseyin Çakmak (Cyprus), by the International Selection Committee Members, between 07 – 09 July 2023, at the Paşa Hotel in Kyrenia, and the results were determined as follows:

Grand Prize (Olive Theme) In Memory of Champion Angels Team: Mehmet Selçuk (Turkey) 20.000 TL and Golden Olive Statue.

Free Theme Section – First Prize: Olena Tsuranova (Ukraine), 10.000 TL and Golden Olive Statue; Second Prize: Mümin Bayram (Türkiye) Silver Olive Statue; Third Prize: Makhmud Eshonkulov (Uzbekistan) Bronze Olive Statue.

Section on Olives – First Prize: Henryk Cebula (Poland) 10.000 TL and Golden Olive Statue; Second Prize: Aşkın Ayrancıoğlu (Türkiye) Silver Olive Statue; Third Prize: Musa Keklik (Türkiye) Bronze Olive Statue.

Free Theme Section Special Awards: Nahid Maghsoudi (Iran), Assad Bina Khahi (Germany), Hamed Mortazavi Alavi (Iran), Oleksiy Kustovsky (Ukraine), Natalia Varchenko (Cyprus), Mehmet Zeber (Turkey), Boris Erenburg (Israel), Valerii Momot (Ukraine).

Olive Themed Section Special Awards: Sergii Riabokon (Ukraine), Önder Önerbay (Turkey), Muammer Kotbaş (Turkey), Luc Vernimmen (Belgium), Assad Bina Khahi (Germany), Mark Winter (United Kingdom), Hüseyin Orduha (Turkey), Viktor Holub (Ukraine), Altan Özeskici (Turkey), Radko Oketic (Czech), Chiorean Cornel Marin (Romania), Boboc Mihai Gabriel (Romania), Ali Reza Pakdel (North Cyprus), Evelyn Soraya De Paz Samayoa (Guatemala).

The award winners of the 12th International Cartoon Competition will be given their awards at the 22nd International Olive Festival to be held in Zeytinlik village in October.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Some of the many winning entries as under:

(Büyük Ödül – Grand Prize) Mehmet Selçuk (Türkiye – Turkey) 2023 ZEY

