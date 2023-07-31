Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

Winds of Rotary Concert – A Turgay Hilmi Production at the Girne Amphitheatre on 30 July 2023….

By Heidi Trautmann….

It was a Cultural Cooperation of the cities of Girne and Georgensgmünd/Roth/Germany…. and many musicians came to Girne and shared the stage of our Amphitheatre with Cypriot musicians and Vox Africa for a musical mega event. Ayten Kiani-Benoit, President 2022-2023 of the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan, Host of the concert, cites Plato: “Music gives a soul to the Universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything”.

It was a most impressive visual and audible impact on the audience in the round of the theatre, even an Alsatian entered the stage to see what it was all about.

After the official ceremony with our President Ersin Tatar, our Mayor Murat Şenkul and Turgay Hilmi thanking the artists, we were released again into our own world with Kamran Aziz’s famous “Kıbrısım” making us all emotional.

We want to thank the guests for coming to Girne with all their wind instruments and their voices from towns in the Free State of Bavaria and wish them a safe return to their home towns with good memories of Cyprus.



