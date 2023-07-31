The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

July 31, 2023

The two leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

On 28th of July, 2023 President Ersin Tatar and the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides have paid a joint visit to the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) where they were briefed about the ongoing work of the Committee. Both leaders called upon persons who have information about possible burial sites to share this information with the CMP, and reminded witnesses that they can request confidentiality for any information shared, as credible information can accelerate the whole process of location, exhumation, and identification of the remains of missing persons. They also reaffirmed their conviction that the CMP conducts purely humanitarian work, emphasized the importance of insulating the CMP from political considerations, and called upon all concerned not to politicize this crucial work. Tatar was accompanied by his Special Representative Ergün Olgun, while Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulidis was accompanied by his Government Spokesperson Kostantinos Letimbiotis. Following their visit, which lasted approximately one and a half hours, Tatar and Christodoulides issued separate statements to the press. Then, the Coordinator of the Office of the Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov made a joint statement. The two leaders also responded to the questions of the press members.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

July 31, 2023
Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

July 29, 2023

You may have missed

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

July 31, 2023
The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

July 31, 2023
Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

July 31, 2023
FIRST BLOOD TO KOZANKÖY

FIRST BLOOD TO KOZANKÖY

July 31, 2023
Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

July 29, 2023
Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 28th July

Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 28th July

July 28, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: