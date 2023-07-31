The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

On 28th of July, 2023 President Ersin Tatar and the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides have paid a joint visit to the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) where they were briefed about the ongoing work of the Committee.



Both leaders called upon persons who have information about possible burial sites to share this information with the CMP, and reminded witnesses that they can request confidentiality for any information shared, as credible information can accelerate the whole process of location, exhumation, and identification of the remains of missing persons.



They also reaffirmed their conviction that the CMP conducts purely humanitarian work, emphasized the importance of insulating the CMP from political considerations, and called upon all concerned not to politicize this crucial work.



Tatar was accompanied by his Special Representative Ergün Olgun, while Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulidis was accompanied by his Government Spokesperson Kostantinos Letimbiotis.



Following their visit, which lasted approximately one and a half hours, Tatar and Christodoulides issued separate statements to the press. Then, the Coordinator of the Office of the Special Advisor to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov made a joint statement. The two leaders also responded to the questions of the press members.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

