BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

The British Residents’ Society is probably the oldest NGO in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and through the years they have helped British ex-pats living or visiting the TRNC taking on the role of government liaison so that their members would have the latest helpful information wherever possible.

The TRNC is an unrecognized country except by Turkey and for people living here under unfair embargoes for many years the BRS after consulting their members started a UK Government Lobbying Campaign requesting an end to the injustice, racism, and inequality suffered by ALL residents of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus by the UK Government.

The BRS continues to grow and we are sharing below their recent newsletter asking members for help that perhaps non-BRS members may be interested to join and assist the society.

Volunteers – We Need You

Are you interested in meeting new people?

Do you have a few hours per week to commit to the BRS?

Are you competent in using a computer?

Are you reliable with a positive attitude?

If you answered YES! to these questions we would be very interested in hearing from YOU ……

The British Residents Society are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist in promoting, advertising & supporting the BRS with our popular Membership Clinics (after initial training) in the Girne, Famagusta, Catalkoy, Iskele, Alsancak, Bogaz, Esentepe & Lapta regions, by providing holiday cover or additional support for those clinics around your local region.

To assist Committee Members with monthly/annual scheduled events, trips, or meetings (as required)

To be a good listener, offering guidance, advice & guidance to our members.

Please contact us via our website contact page https://brstrnc.com/contact.asp for the attention of the chair (Julian Mawdesley) detailing contact information, experience & why you feel you could be the perfect fit for the BRS team.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Regards

BRS News

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

