BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

July 21, 2023

The British Residents’ Society is probably the oldest NGO in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and through the years they have helped British ex-pats living or visiting the TRNC taking on the role of government liaison so that their members would have the latest helpful information wherever possible.

The TRNC is an unrecognized country except by Turkey and for people living here under unfair embargoes for many years the BRS after consulting their members started a UK Government Lobbying Campaign requesting an end to the injustice, racism, and inequality suffered by ALL residents of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus by the UK Government. 

The BRS continues to grow and we are sharing below their recent newsletter asking members for help that perhaps non-BRS members may be interested to join and assist the society.

Volunteers – We Need You

Are you interested in meeting new people?

Do you have a few hours per week to commit to the BRS?

Are you competent in using a computer?

Are you reliable with a positive attitude?

If you answered YES! to these questions we would be very interested in hearing from YOU ……

The British Residents Society are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist in promoting, advertising & supporting the BRS with our popular Membership Clinics (after initial training) in the Girne, Famagusta, Catalkoy, Iskele, Alsancak, Bogaz, Esentepe & Lapta regions, by providing holiday cover or additional support for those clinics around your local region.

To assist Committee Members with monthly/annual scheduled events, trips, or meetings (as required)

To be a good listener, offering guidance, advice & guidance to our members.

Please contact us via our website contact page https://brstrnc.com/contact.asp for the attention of the chair (Julian Mawdesley) detailing contact information, experience & why you feel you could be the perfect fit for the BRS team.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Regards
BRS News

Editor’s Note:  BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar’s letter to Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides

President Ersin Tatar’s letter to Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides

July 20, 2023
NO New formal negotiations until after TRNC Recognition

NO New formal negotiations until after TRNC Recognition

July 18, 2023

You may have missed

BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

July 21, 2023
SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 15th July 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 15th July 2023

July 21, 2023
60 Years of Freedom celebrated with an Exhibition “Bayrak’ta Sulh/Peace to our Flag”

60 Years of Freedom celebrated with an Exhibition “Bayrak’ta Sulh/Peace to our Flag”

July 20, 2023
SERDARLI STEAMROLL INTO THE QUARTER FINALS

SERDARLI STEAMROLL INTO THE QUARTER FINALS

July 20, 2023
President Ersin Tatar’s letter to Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides

President Ersin Tatar’s letter to Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides

July 20, 2023
“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Travel Writer One

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Travel Writer One

July 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: