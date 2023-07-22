July 22, 2023

New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of New Terminal and Runway of Ercan Airport was held with the participation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, ministers and other officials yesterday (20th July). 
 
President Tatar and President Erdoğan delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.
 In his speech, President Tatar called on the international community to put an end to the injustices against Turkish Cypriots regarding the freedom of travel. 
 
In his speech, President Erdoğan also emphasized the embargoes imposed by the international community against the Turkish Cypriots. 

Source:  TRNC Public Information Office 

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

2 thoughts on “New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated

  1. What a highly appropriate date in the annual calendar to choose for such a Ceremony! Peace and Freedom Day indeed but sadly the International Community does not allow Turkish Cypriots to trade freely and peaceably nor indeed to travel from their own country to other destinations other than via the Turkish Motherland.

    It is past high-time that the inhumane treatment of the TRNC and its citizens was ceased and I’d like to see Great Britain showing leadership here.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

July 22, 2023
TRNC Peace and Freedom Day celebrated

TRNC Peace and Freedom Day celebrated

July 22, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

July 22, 2023
TRNC Peace and Freedom Day celebrated

TRNC Peace and Freedom Day celebrated

July 22, 2023
New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated

New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated

July 22, 2023 2
BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

BRS News: Volunteers – They Need You!

July 21, 2023
SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 15th July 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 15th July 2023

July 21, 2023
60 Years of Freedom celebrated with an Exhibition “Bayrak’ta Sulh/Peace to our Flag”

60 Years of Freedom celebrated with an Exhibition “Bayrak’ta Sulh/Peace to our Flag”

July 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: