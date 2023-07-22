New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated
The inauguration ceremony of New Terminal and Runway of Ercan Airport was held with the participation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, ministers and other officials yesterday (20th July).
President Tatar and President Erdoğan delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.
In his speech, President Tatar called on the international community to put an end to the injustices against Turkish Cypriots regarding the freedom of travel.
In his speech, President Erdoğan also emphasized the embargoes imposed by the international community against the Turkish Cypriots.
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
2 thoughts on “New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated”
What a highly appropriate date in the annual calendar to choose for such a Ceremony! Peace and Freedom Day indeed but sadly the International Community does not allow Turkish Cypriots to trade freely and peaceably nor indeed to travel from their own country to other destinations other than via the Turkish Motherland.
It is past high-time that the inhumane treatment of the TRNC and its citizens was ceased and I’d like to see Great Britain showing leadership here.
Well said Chris and its good to hear from you again