New terminal and runway of Ercan Airport inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of New Terminal and Runway of Ercan Airport was held with the participation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, ministers and other officials yesterday (20th July).



President Tatar and President Erdoğan delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

In his speech, President Tatar called on the international community to put an end to the injustices against Turkish Cypriots regarding the freedom of travel.



In his speech, President Erdoğan also emphasized the embargoes imposed by the international community against the Turkish Cypriots.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

