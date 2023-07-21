SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 15th July 2023

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

It was great to be back at Hati’s Café, Esentepe for SuMart’s Karaoke on Saturday 15th July 2023, and meet up with old friends again!

The atmosphere as ever, was so friendly and relaxing and we had some very entertaining singing from our singers old and new.

We had excellent food comprising mezes, salads, chips, and chicken shish cook ed by the wonderful Hati and lovely mouth-watering melon to finish off our feast!

Thank you Hati and your team for the great service and it was great to be back with you again as we had missed you so much.

Thank you also to our guests for joining us and we are pleased to say we are now back every Saturday at Hati’s Café for our Karaoke Nights from 7.30pm and do please book your table and meals with Hati to avoid disappointment as our evenings with her are so very popular

Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxxx

