MAYHEM Rocked again at the Moonshine Restaurant

Susie L Ford….

Hello readers,

It was another fantastic BANGING night for MAYHEM who performed at the Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe on Saturday 1st July 2023

Moonshine did us proud and the food was fantastic, the service great and the atmosphere brilliant with lots of singing, dancing, and laughter!

A BIG thank you go out to:

Everyone who donated raffle prizes including:

Pampers Nails, Tumbas, The Greenhouse, Malcolm The Mechanic, Tim’s Cafe, Lesley and Keith Ellis, MAYHEM, Linda Lamb, Kerry Bowler, and to anyone I may have missed. Love you all xxx

Thank you to those who helped get those raffle prizes especially Linda Lamb who worked so hard in doing so and sold the raffle tickets and collected the monies.

Thank you to The Exotic Hotel & Spa who also donated a wonderful prize worth over 4000 TL which we auctioned off at the end and well done to Kate and Charlie Bell who bid to claim this great prize!

Thank you to Mehmet, Furcan, Cuma and their team who worked so hard, and thank you for having MAYHEM, and thank you all for joining us and helping make it a night to be remembered.

Thank you to my MAYHEM peeps!

MAYHEM tuning up for the big event

Charlie Bell, Graham Loftus, Kate Bell, Kath Gardner & Martin Ford. You guys are amazing to work with and so much fun. Well done to you all.

As most of you know we raise monies for Tulips, the cancer charity and tonight we raised an amazing 8,200 TL so well done to you all.

The next show is at Diiva restaurant, Esentepe on the 21st of July 2023 so please come along and enjoy our show.

Thank you all again for your wonderful support

MAYHEM’s Susie Q xxx

