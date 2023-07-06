Take-off For The New Ercan Airport

July 6, 2023

Test flights will take place at the new Ercan Airport today, 5th July 2023. T&T Technical Coordinator Naci Işık will give a briefing to the press before the test flights, which will also be followed by a report from TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı.

The TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transport announced that the test flights will be conducted on the new runway as the construction of New Ercan Airport has reached its final stage.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

