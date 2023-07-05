Girne Municipality’s ‘Art Workshop Student Exhibition’ opened

Girne Municipality’s ‘Art Workshop Student Exhibition’ had a successful opening and was well attended. The opening of the exhibition, held at Girne Municipality Art Gallery, was carried out by Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul and was attended by Girne Municipality Council Members and a large number of art enthusiasts. Among those attending the exhibition was the world-renowned Cypriot Turkish professor Vamık Volkan, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and is the recipient of the prestigious ‘Mary Sigourney Psychoanalysis Award’ in the field of psychoanalysis.

During the opening ceremony, certificates were presented to 18 participants, and the works created by the students throughout the year were displayed for art lovers. The ‘Art Workshop Student Exhibition,’ which was brought to life under the guidance of Art Instructor Şenol Özdevrim and Ceramic Instructor Bedia Kale, will be open to the public from July 5th to July 7th between 10:00 and 17:00.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul commended the dedicated work carried out throughout the year under the leadership of Bedia Kale and Şenol Özdevrim, who serve as art instructors within Girne Municipality. Şenkul emphasized the effective and significant power of art and indicated that such art events allow people to take a break from the busy pace and fatigue of the day. Şenkul expressed his happiness about the strong support interest in the art events organized by Girne Municipality and stated that they are proud of the beautiful works that emerge as a result of the work done in the workshops throughout the year. Şenkul congratulated all the students who had works on display at the exhibition. Together with the course instructors, he presented certificates to the students and thanked everyone who contributed.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

