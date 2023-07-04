Feridun Işiman wins the International Prize Michelangelo

Feridun Işiman will be awarded the “International Prize Michelangelo” on 22 July in Rome, Italy at the Teatro Italia

By Heidi Trautmann….

North Cyprus can be proud that one of their high-profile artists has been awarded this very distinguished award. Just recently he was informed about it by the ‘Effette Arte Foundation’ and was invited to receive his award in Rome on 22nd July 2023. Congratulations, dear Feridun Işıman.

The Michelangelo International Prize is a recognition assigned to all those artists who have distinguished themselves over the years for their artistic research and for the stylistic value of their works of art.

Feridun Işıman was one of the first artists I interviewed back in 2005 for Cyprus Times and the interview makes part of my first artbook ‘Art and Creativity in North Cyprus’. I have followed him and his enormous unbroken creativity in the past years on an international level; he deserves this award fully.

One of his works he has received the award for, is ‘FACES’ 247×147 cm, oil on canvas, 2015.

Feridun Işıman promised to bring back photos and more information when he has returned from Rome which he will then share with us.

