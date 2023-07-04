Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

July 4, 2023

Cyprus Virtual Lions completed the 2022-23 period with donation activities.

The Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual Lions Club, the first and only cyber-Lions team on the island of Cyprus, donated nebulizers to four rural health centres. The club also donated an electrocardiogram (ECK) to Erenköy Health Center.

The Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, a specialty club in the field of social awareness, education and culture, donated eight nebulizers and one electrocardiogram (ECK) to four health centres with the fundraising activities they organized.

With the donations of medical devices to the Karpaz region in the north of Cyprus, more than seven thousand people are now served by a Lions Club’s medical donations.

Fundraising activities, supported by the sponsoring clubs of Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual; Mağusa Mesarya and Nicosia New Generation, lasted for more than a month. The activity, in which 8 portable respirators and one electrocardiogram (ECK) were provided, was completed on Sunday, June 25, 2023, with the delivery of the devices to four health centres.

The Young Professionals Cyprus Virtual, chartered by Lion Fikret Şendil as the founding chairperson, managed to draw attention to social awareness issues in the society with its twenty members.

Cyprus Virtual, which draws attention to Lions Quest in the north of Cyprus, LGBTQ+ rights, human rights, refugee rights, gender equality, Alzheimer’s, HIV and AIDS, and mental health, also came together with the Nicosia Onasagoras Lions Club in the south of Cyprus in a bi-communal activity.

