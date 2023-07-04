TRNC President Ersin Tatar reiterated the position of the Turkish Cypriot side in his telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Friday 30th June 2023.

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, President Tatar explained to the Secretary-General during a 20-minute telephone conversation that the official negotiation process in Cyprus can only begin with the confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side.



Drawing attention to the possible contribution of the six-point cooperation proposals presented by the Turkish Cypriot side to strengthen ties and trust between the two sides, the President also stated that he condemned the rejection of the opening of special trade transit borders by the Greek Cypriot side which would increase economic interaction and therefore trust between the two sides.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

