Crucial Win For Alaniçi Just About!

CRUCIAL WIN FOR ALANİÇİ BUT TATLISU GAVE THEM A FRIGHT.

On paper, this was a certain home win and yes it was but bottom club Tatlısu a team made up of mostly youngsters certainly deserved a draw.

Result: ALANİÇİ YSK 2 TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 1

Saturday, July 1: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 8: Akova Eray Vudalı Stadium.

Weather: Boring hot!

Group 8 consists of 4 teams, with the top 2 going onto the quarter-finals is certainly very competitive with Serdarlı, Bahçeli, and Alaniçi all fighting it out for those two places.

Tatlısu are the weakest team in the group, the whipping boys but they certainly didn’t look like that on Saturday as they gave Alaniçi some anxious moments.

Tatlısu is a team with no money, which I find surprising with all the building work going around in the area, surely they can find a rich building company as their sponsor.

Having no money, they cannot pay the wages to attract a higher class of players and must rely on mostly teenagers, youngsters with no experience and this is a tough competitive group, with the other teams delving into the transfer market.

Tatlısu will finish bottom of the group but they are not far off being a decent team, what they lack is 3 or 4 players in their late 20’s and early 30’s to give them a spine and experience. They have teenagers and youngsters and some are very talented who run and run, so as the advert says “the future is bright, the future is orange or in Tatlısu case yellow and blue.

Back to the match Alaniçi have the experience and some good solid players and their remaining 2 matches against Bahçeli and Serdarlı will be absolute crackers.

Alaniçi scored as early as the 3rd minute and I feared That Tatlısu would crumble and crack under an avalanche of goals. Somehow Tatlısu survived, a combination of bad misses, near misses, dogged tackling/defending and a couple of good saves by their goalkeeper Enes they remained in the game. Alaniçi increased their lead in the 35th minute but Tatlısu pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute and missed a glorious chance a minute later.

Alaniçi being older, stronger, physically should have wrapped the game up, but couldn’t find that third killer goal and they became restless and frustrated.

3 minutes OSMAN GÜN shot beats ENES to give Alaniçi the lead. FEEDİ ÇELİK heads Alaniçi second goal.

The Tatlısu youngsters stuck to their task, not giving up, putting their bodies on the line, I had nothing but admiration for them. The boys were growing up and though they rarely looked like scoring they certainly had the legs on their tiring opponents.

The game was played in great spirit between the two teams, excellently handled by the experienced referee Şakir Azizoğlu in was a such a shame that the game was interrupted and stopped for 10 minutes by ugly scenes involving players and spectators. Tatlısu won a throw in front of the main stand, in their eagerness to take the throw in quickly, two opposing players tussled for the ball, the Alaniçi supporters didn’t like this and a few mindless idiots scaled the fence and started to attack the Tatlısu player. All hell let loose as players and spectators from both sides joined in the fracas, luckily the Police and there was quite a number of them acted quickly to put a stop to these disgraceful scenes.

Alaniçi player Veli Zekeriya was shown a red card, unfortunately this stoppage put paid to the momentum that Tatlisu had built up as they tried to save the game.

I thought Tatlısu players Muhammed Yasir Begeç, Emre Alkaş and Mahmut Şen had very good matches as did Alaniçi players, defenders Ogün Baturay and Ferdi Çelik.

GOALS :

3 minutes: A corner from Sedat from the right went to the far post where the ball was collected by OSMAN GÜN who sent in a cross shot that beat the Tatlısu goalkeeper Enes at his left hand post. 1-0

35 minutes: A corner from the left taken by Osman Gün was headed in by FERDİ ÇELİK. 2-0

43 mins: A cross from the left was controlled by MUHAMMED YASIR BEGEÇ to control and shoot pass Mustafa. 2-1

ALANİÇİ “Man of the Match” – their Captain EMRE KORAN – a little tiger in midfield was behind most of their attacks – kept going despite the warm weather.

TATLISU SERACILAR “Man of the Match” – 16 year old REMZİ KILINÇ – a lovely balanced midfield player, good control and can beat players – one to keep an eye on.

