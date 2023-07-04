Hourly Minibus Services Between Girne and Bellapais Started

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul is putting into practice another of the promises he made during his election campaign. Regular minibus services between Girne and Bellapais will start on Tuesday, July 4th. According to Şenkul’s statement, the first two weeks of the trips will be free of charge. With the hourly minibus services between Girne and Bellapais, seven days a week, it is aimed to promote the country’s tourism as well as the development of the region.

GIRNE – BELLAPAIS BUS TRIP FROM BALDÖKEN

Every hour on the hour from 10.00 to 19.00

BELLAPAIS TO GIRNE BALDÖKEN

Hourly on the half hour from 10.30 to 19.30

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...