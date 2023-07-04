July 4, 2023

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul is putting into practice another of the promises he made during his election campaign.  Regular minibus services between Girne and Bellapais will start on Tuesday, July 4th. According to Şenkul’s statement, the first two weeks of the trips will be free of charge.  With the hourly minibus services between Girne and Bellapais, seven days a week, it is aimed to promote the country’s tourism as well as the development of the region.

GIRNE – BELLAPAIS BUS TRIP FROM BALDÖKEN

Every hour on the hour from 10.00 to 19.00

BELLAPAIS TO GIRNE BALDÖKEN

Hourly on the half hour from 10.30 to 19.30

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Former National Serviceman in Cyprus receives the BEM

Former National Serviceman in Cyprus receives the BEM

July 4, 2023
Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

July 4, 2023

You may have missed

Please help Hope 4 Pets help the cats who need help

Please help Hope 4 Pets help the cats who need help

July 4, 2023
Bahçeli beat group leaders Serdarlı

Bahçeli beat group leaders Serdarlı

July 4, 2023
Former National Serviceman in Cyprus receives the BEM

Former National Serviceman in Cyprus receives the BEM

July 4, 2023
Hourly Minibus Services Between Girne and Bellapais Started

Hourly Minibus Services Between Girne and Bellapais Started

July 4, 2023
Crucial Win For Alaniçi Just About!

Crucial Win For Alaniçi Just About!

July 4, 2023
Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

July 4, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: