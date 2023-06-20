Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets visiting Maldives President

June 20, 2023

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the 5th President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Waheed Hassan and the accompanying delegation at the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 
 
During his meeting with the guest delegation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ertuğruloğlu gave information about the struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people for existence and the stage reached in their just cause, and explained the vision of a two-state solution that envisages the confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

