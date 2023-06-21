Moliere’s “The Miser” at ARUCAD.

June 21, 2023

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) Theatre Club, in collaboration with the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, to stage the famous French playwright Moliere’s play “The Miser” on Tuesday, June 20th, at 18:00 pm at the University.

The translation of the play, titled “The Miser,” was done by Sabahattin Eyüboğlu, and it was directed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Handan Ergiydiren Doğan, the Head of ARUCAD’s Modern Dance Department, and Dr. Güneş Kozal, the Head of the Acting Department. The cast includes Ada Güner, Selin Çolak, Yalın Doğasal, Yükselen Deniz, Doğa Arifoğlu, Özer Karanfiller, Ersan Çıkı, Merve Nisa Aygün, and Alihan Güneş. The play has been performed for 355 years.

“The Miser,” a comedy that depicts the money greed of the Parisian bourgeoisie in the 17th century, tells the story of Harpagon, a character who hoards his wealth from everyone and prioritizes money over all human values.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design 

