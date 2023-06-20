Turkish Vice President visits the TRNC

June 20, 2023

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on his first visit after taking office. 
 
Yılmaz was welcomed at the Ercan Airport by TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Security Forces Commander Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu, TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı and other officials. 
In his statement to the press, Yılmaz emphasised that he had come to the TRNC on various occasions such as technical training activities and meetings with the State Planning Organisation, but now it was a great honour for him to come as the Vice President. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

