Stinger Fish Competition Netted At Karaoğlanoğlu

The “Biggest Stinger Fish” competition was hosted by Karaoğlanoğlu Hunting, Shooting and Fishing Association, with the main sponsorship of Girne Municipality, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The competition was held at Karaoğlanoğlu fishing shelter in the early morning hours of 11th June with the participation of 9 teams, 28 licensed fishermen, 35 unlicensed individual teams, and 110 individual unlicensed participants.

The award ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Fazilet Özdenefe, Minister of Finance Alişan Şan, Governor of Girne Cemal Özcemoğlu, Mayor of Girne Murat Şenkul, CTP Deputies Ceyhun Biri, Ongun Talat, Independent Member of Parliament Jale Refik Rogers, Girne Municipality Councilors Ali Tektan, Ziya Egemen Sencer, Burak Güler, Halil Oktunç, TRNC Hunting Federation President Osman Cook, Karaoğlanoğlu Hunting and Shooting Association President Sait Faraç and the people of the region attended.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul took part in the fishing competition and presented the prizes. Şenkul congratulated all the contestants and those who succeeded in the competition and also thanked the Association Presidents, sponsors, and everyone who contributed.

TRNC Hunting Federation Official Competition, Licensed And Individual (Unlicensed) Categories At Karoğlanoglu Fisherman’s Shelter results are as follows:

LICENSED :

1. GAZİMAĞUSA AVCI. ATIC. UNION 2 SET: 23.482KG

Kadir CAKIR

Mehmet Milk

Enver KINALISOY.

2. GÖNYELİ AVCIL. ATIC. UNION: 16,540 KG.

Kadri KELES

Ahmet Gonyeli

Kuzey ÖKSUZOGLU

3. GAZİMAGUSA AVCIL. ATIC. UNION 1st SET: 10.060KG

BIGGEST FISH AWARD:

Mert PIROGLU 0.248KG

KAROGLANOGLU AVCL. ATIC. and FISHING ASSOCIATION.

PERDI (NO LICENSE)

1. Serhat KORALP, Mustafa KORALP, Şener GÜCEL: 14,098KG

2. Mustafa ÇİZER, Salih ÇİZER, Irfan CEMUNA: 11.376KG

3. Mert AYKEN, Hasan BEKTAŞ, Oscar UCMEN: 7.312KG

BIGGEST FISH AWARDED:

Mustafa KORALP

0.232KG

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

