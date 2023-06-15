Picnic Of Leymosun People Revived in Girne

The traditional “Picnic of Leymosun people”, which was suspended for 3 years due to the pandemic, was held today (11th June) by the Leymosun Cultural Foundation with the support of Girne Municipality. Limassol residents from all over Northern Cyprus participated in the event, which was held in the Boğaz Picnic area.

Yücem Rasımoğlu, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Leymos Culture Foundation, stated that they are happy to reinstate the picnic, which has been suspended for 3 years, and said that their aim is to bring the people of Limassol together, to integrate them, and to keep alive the culture of Leymos by passing it on to future generations. Rasımoğlu, also said that they will organize other events that will bring the people of Leymosun together in the coming period, in addition to the picnic. He thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul congratulated the Leymosun Culture Foundation for holding the event and stated that the picnic is an important occasion that brings the people of Limassol together. Şenkul said that after 1974, the population of Girne consisted of the citizens who migrated from Limassol and that Leymosun residents played the most important role in shaping the culture of urban life. Saying that the heart of Girne is the people of Leymos, Şenkul emphasized that as a municipality, they will implement projects that will remind the existence, weight, and influence of Leymos in the squares, streets, and beaches of the City of Girne.

At the picnic food and beverages, which are indispensable tastes of Limassol and Turkish Cypriot Culture, were sold throughout the day at the established stands. Grup Otantik and Cyprus Airs took the stage so that the citizens had a pleasant day accompanied by Cypriot music. Many people who participated in the picnic expressed that they were very happy to participate in the event which had brought the people of Limassol together.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

