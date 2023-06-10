Susie’s Quiz results for 8th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant
Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….
Hello Readers,
We had another packed night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 8th June 2023 with old friends and new joining us for a cracking evening’s night of fun and laughter
The rounds consisted of, Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was Naughty and finally Bump and EBP!
The results were:
- 1st Dunne N Dusted
- 2nd The Shebells
- 3rd Shgoats
- 4th Joint Foundations and Here’s Johnny
- 5th Lemon Pickers
- And the famous Lemon went to Bill-Low the Average!
Thank you all for joining us at Diiva Restaurant and to Ali and his team for their hospitality and for looking after us so well at the best quiz night on the island at Diiva Restaurant which is held every week on Thursday at 7.00 pm so do please book your table with us to avoid disappointment!
Keep Quizzing’
Susie Q Xxx
To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page.