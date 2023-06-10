Susie’s Quiz results for 8th June 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

June 10, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had another packed night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe on Thursday 8th June 2023 with old friends and new joining us for a cracking evening’s night of fun and laughter

The rounds consisted of, Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Music Round, The Letter Round which this week was Naughty and finally  Bump and EBP!

The results were:

  • 1st                     Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd                   The Shebells
  • 3rd                    Shgoats
  • 4th   Joint          Foundations and Here’s Johnny
  • 5th                    Lemon Pickers
  • And the famous Lemon went to Bill-Low the Average!

Thank you all for joining us at Diiva Restaurant and to Ali and his team for their hospitality and for looking after us so well at the best quiz night on the island at Diiva Restaurant which is held every week on Thursday at 7.00 pm so do please book your table with us to avoid disappointment!

Keep Quizzing’

Susie Q Xxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

