Kyrenia Animal Rescue AGM on 22nd June 2023

We have received the following news from Kyrenia Animal Rescue to share as under.

“Dear KAR Members and Supporters,

The current executive committee would be delighted if you could attend the charity’s Annual General Meeting which will take place on THURSDAY, JUNE 22nd at 2pm, at The Girne Social Centre (Girne Belediyesi Sosyal Yasam Merkezi) – this is the former Girne Belediye Offices opposite Café George in Central Girne.

Our rules specify that only Life Members may vote or stand for election onto the Executive Committee, but we would very much welcome all supporters and volunteers to attend the annual meeting to hear the reports and to participate, where appropriate, in any discussions.

If anyone wishes to stand for office they must be proposed and seconded (by current members), and submitted to the Secretary by 15th June. The main elections will be for: –

Executive Committee Disciplinary Committee Honorary Auditor

Any member wishing to submit a proposal for the agenda should send it, in writing, to the Secretary at least forty-eight hours prior to the AGM (1pm on 20/06/23). Only these items will be open for discussion on the day of the AGM and to vote on (if applicable); other items can only be suggested under AOB for future action by the elected committee.

We look forward to seeing as many of you as can make the above date and sharing with you the events of the past year and the plans for the future.

We are eternally grateful for your feedback and support during this year and look forward to seeing you on the 22nd June

Jacqueline Kester Chairperson”

