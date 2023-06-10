SuMart’s 7th June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail…

From Susie L Ford…

Hello readers,

It was an excellent and very busy night for SuMart’s Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 7th June 2023 when we had lots of happy smiley faces joining us in a great atmosphere for an evening’s entertainment.

The Seabreeze team spoiled us with excellent food and service and being outside was just wonderful and their new stage area and lighting we used was just beautiful!

Our karaoke singers were just excellent so well done to you all.

Thank you again to Claire and Mehmet and their team for everything with the great food, service, and with that beautiful view, and our Karaoke night, it is just the place to be on a Wednesday evening but please book your table to avoid disappointment.

Keep smiling and singing

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of events please visit my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...