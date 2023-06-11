LOCAL FOOTBALL IS BACK IN THE TRNC

By Richard Beale….

Just when you thought it was safe to forget about local football – oh no another football season starts in the summer- well this is the TRNC!

Yes, the basement division of the BTM League 2 started this weekend.

In the Esentepe area, 2 of our teams were involved BAHÇELİ SK and TATLISU SERACILAR GSK who have both been drawn in Group 8.

Played: Saturday, June 10th: kick-off was scheduled for 5-30pm.

TATLISU SERACILAR GSK v ALANİÇİ YSK

(Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium)

BAHÇELİ SK v SERDARLI GB

(Esentepe ERDAL BARUT Stadium)

The BTM League 2 is a short season involving 10 groups of 4. The top 2 teams of the group go into the quarterfinals where the winners go into the semi-finals. These matches are played home and away, with the winning teams going into the Finals.

After the finals, 3 teams will be promoted to the BTM League 1.

The BTM League 2 is mostly a “ village competition “ together with a few big-city districts.

The players can be Sunday League footballers, veterans, and youngsters but also some very good players that should be playing in the higher Leagues. This is a serious League some clubs have been very active in the transfer market bringing in some very good players from the higher divisions.

Some of the teams are very ambitious though they play in the lowest league they want better and it started this past weekend.

