25th North Cyprus International Bellapais Music Festival

June 6, 2023

On the 4th June 2023 with Bertrand Giraud and Murielle Petit on Piano….

By Heidi Trautmann…

It was a wonderful programme for a Four Hand Piano Recital awaiting us in the Bellapais Concert Hall. An enchanted evening with two great pianists from France. So, it was not surprising that I was surrounded by French speaking guests.

A mystique performance by the two pianists who have a very interesting biography which I have attached below.

Thank you very much for this lovely concert on a young summer evening in Bellapais.

June 6, 2023
June 3, 2023

June 6, 2023
June 6, 2023
June 6, 2023
June 6, 2023
June 5, 2023
June 4, 2023
