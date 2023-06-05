Girne Children’s Festival Finishes With Colourful Scenes

The ‘Children’s Festival’ organized by Girne Municipality on Saturday, June 3, was admired with special shows. Hundreds of children participated in the free event held in Girne Peace Park. Various delicacies for children were offered at the food and beverage stands set up as part of the event held between 14:00 and 21:00. The children had a great day with the inflatable playgrounds and other fun play activities.

It was an unforgettable day with stage shows including the Sehit Hasan Cafer Primary School Folklore show, the Illusionist Enver Ateş show, Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School Children’s Choir, 23 Nisan Primary School band show, an Obüs Show (puppet show – juggling show) and fire show.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...